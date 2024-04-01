78% increase in 'park outside' recall notices for car owners in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are more than 3.7 million cars on the roads with a park outside recall according to Carfax.

That recall means the cars affected may be at risk of catching on fire.

Carfax's data shows North Carolina has more than 141,000 cars included by this recall. In eight months, there's been a 78% increase in the number of cars included in park outside recall notices.

Some of these car owners may not even know they're cars are at risk.

"The bottom line is, the NHTSA only sends these types of alerts out when there is a real risk and so it is something to absolutely take seriously," Mike Levigne with Carfax said.

Many of the cars in the park outside recall are Kia and Hyundai. Those two manufacturers issued a park outside recall for more than 3.3 million vehicles in September due to a fire risk.

Are you driving a car that has an urgent safety recall of "do not drive" or "park outside?"

If your car has this recall, it means there's a high risk of spontaneous fire, even when the vehicle isn't being driven.

"They recommend you park the vehicle outside, don't park it inside your garage or inside any structure, and also park it away from standing structures like your home or apartment building," Levigne explained.

Carfax data shows in the Raleigh-Durham area there are more than 43,000 cars with a park outside recall.

It remains unclear when there will be a fix for these recalled cars.

"Some of this is just having the patience, and you know the willingness to continue to park your vehicle outside until the manufacturer provides some type of fix," Levigne said.

To see if your car has a park-outside recall notice, you can check here. This is also an important reminder to pay attention to those recall notices.

