HURRICANE MICHAEL

Roads closed across the Triangle by flooding, downed trees from Tropical Storm Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

Many roads were closed throughout the Triangle as Tropical Storm Michael brought fierce wind gusts and heavy rain to the region Thursday.

In Raleigh, Capital Boulevard was closed in both directions between Wade Avenue and Lane Street due to flooding.

Inbound traffic was being diverted west at Wade Avenue. Outbound was diverted west at Lane Street.



Orange County Emergency Management urged residents to stay off the roads Thursday night, Many roads are impassable throughout the county. Street lights and signal lights are out, too.

Low-hanging power lines, flooded roads and fallen trees are hard to see at night, officials said.

More traffic information here.

In Knightdale, westbound Knightdale Boulevard is shut down at Schneider Electric on Thursday night because of electrical lines down in the area.

Knightdale officials urge people to stay off roads as crews work to restore power in the area and clear any trees or branches from streets.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficfloodingtraffic delayflash floodinghurricane michaelRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Man injured when tree falls on truck at State Fairgrounds
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Thousands without power across NC as Michael pushes through
More hurricane michael
TRAFFIC
Keep on stuckin': Infamous low Durham bridges claim another truck
2 seriously injured, including Wake County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash
'Police activity' causes delays on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
Crash causes delays on Durham Freeway near W Chapel Hill Street
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man injured when tree falls on truck at State Fairgrounds
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Hurricane Michael's winds topple Florida freight train
At least 6 dead, including 1 in western NC after Hurricane Michael slams South
VIDEO: Flooding near Tom's Creek in Carrboro due to rain
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
Show More
VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL
Thousands without power across NC as Michael pushes through
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Hundreds of flights canceled at RDU, other airports as Michael moves through
More News