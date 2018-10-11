MAJOR CLOSURE in downtown #Raleigh: McDowell Street at Lane Street is closed due to flooding. An official tells me it’s closed until Peace Street, where there could be a water main break. There’s a major backup as folks try to leave downtown. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IHMM4jTasl — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 11, 2018

Many roads were closed throughout the Triangle as Tropical Storm Michael brought fierce wind gusts and heavy rain to the region Thursday.In Raleigh, Capital Boulevard was closed in both directions between Wade Avenue and Lane Street due to flooding.Inbound traffic was being diverted west at Wade Avenue. Outbound was diverted west at Lane Street.Orange County Emergency Management urged residents to stay off the roads Thursday night, Many roads are impassable throughout the county. Street lights and signal lights are out, too.Low-hanging power lines, flooded roads and fallen trees are hard to see at night, officials said.In Knightdale, westbound Knightdale Boulevard is shut down at Schneider Electric on Thursday night because of electrical lines down in the area.Knightdale officials urge people to stay off roads as crews work to restore power in the area and clear any trees or branches from streets.