HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three lanes of traffic are closed on Interstate 95 after a four-vehicle crash in Harnett County on Tuesday morning.The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Dunn, close to exit 73.A tractor-trailer, a landscaping truck and two cars were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported, according to officials on the scene.Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash is expected to clear around 9 a.m. Drivers can use Highway 301 as an alternate route.