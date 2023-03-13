GoTriangle restoring express routes between Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill

GoTriangle will suspend two routes connecting Raleigh with Chapel-Hill and Durham due to bus driver shortage.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle has announced they are restoring service to two big routes in the Triangle.

Chapel Hill-Raleigh Express (CRX) and Durham-Raleigh Express (DRX) had been suspended in December due to a bus driver shortage.

The express routes will return starting March 26.

The restoration of the routes comes after GoTriangle created its own in-house driver training program and raising operator salaries.

"We know that our riders depend on us to get to work, medical appointments, school and basic life necessities," said Vinson Hines Jr., GoTriangle's chief of operations and director of transit operations.

In addition to reinstating the DRX and CRX routes, GoTriangle is rolling out other service changes to Routes 305, 310, 400, 405 and 700 designed to improve reliability and safety.

