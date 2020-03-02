Travel

Free public transit now available for all Wake Tech students

By Marcus Moore
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake Tech and GoTriangle are rolling out a new way to help students, staff members and employees.

Wake Tech and GoTriangle signed an agreement to offer a GoPass that will allow students and employees to ride free on any public transit route in the Triangle.

"Providing equitable access to education is central to our mission. Our students commute from all across Wake County to pursue degrees and credentials that can change their lives, and we want to do all we can to ensure that transportation issues don't stand in their way," Wake Tech President Dr.Scott Ralls said.

Wake Tech already had an agreement with GoRaleigh, which provided an express service between GoRaleigh Station and the Wake Tech Southern Campus during the weekdays. Now, Wake Tech students will be able to ride any route for free.

GoTriangle's GoPass program helps businesses, schools and other organizations offer free or deeply discounted transit as a benefit to employees and students.

The organizations pay for the trips that GoTriangle and other transit agencies provide at discounted rates determined in the GoPass contract.

More than 20 organizations including businesses and colleges have invested in the GoPass program.

Wake Tech students and employees should stop by the ID offices on Southern Wake, Scott Northern Wake, Perry Health Sciences or RTP campuses to get their GoPasses.

GoPasses are also available at the Beltline Education Center on an as-needed basis.

Wake Tech GoPasses are valid on all GoRaleigh, GoTriangle, GoDurham and GoCary bus routes seven days a week.
