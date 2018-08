Onslow County EMS says it has responded to five stingray stings this week in North Topsail.The paramedics say most of the stings happened in shallow water near the shore, WCTI reported.If you get stung, soak the wound in hot water, keep it clean and call 911 if you develop an allergic reaction.To avoid getting stung, emergency responders say to shuffle your feet to kick up sand and debris and scare the stingrays away.