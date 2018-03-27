TROUBLESHOOTER

Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip

EMBED </>More Videos

A Wake County teacher ran into a traveling problem after her name change.

Diane Wilson and Rachael Scott
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
It's an age-old question: "What's in a name?" One Wake County teacher says it almost cost her an airline ticket and a trip to Cancun for Spring Break.



Carson Davis and her mother booked their Spring Break getaway through Expedia's website. Davis used her maiden name in the reservations while she was in the process of renewing. Her maiden name was the name on her passport at the time she booked the trip.

"My name change has not followed through on my passport yet, and my current passport was not expired, so I was not able to book with a new name new passport number," said Davis.

Once her updated passport with her married-name arrived, she contacted Expedia to make the name change on her reservations.

"I was assured everything would be fine, they'd have the name changed. So I would check my account, and over the course of the week, nothing would happen," said Davis.

She said she kept calling Expedia.

"After I was on hold for almost 3 hours, I was told it could not happen," Davis said. "Their only solution was to cancel the trip and rebook."

Davis said the cost would be much more than she originally paid when she booked the trip and it was not an option financially.

With just days before Spring Break vacation Carson reached out to me and I reached out to Expedia on Carson's behalf.

Carson said a representative with Expedia reached out to her and gave her the good news that the name change is possible.

For Carson, the news meant she could start packing her bags for Mexico.

"I'm incredibly excited, I'm ready to go," she said.

A representative with Expedia apologized for the inconvenience and frustration that Carson experienced and added, "At Expedia, we strive to provide the highest level of customer service, and anytime there is an issue with an Expedia booking we recommend that our customers contact our excellent Customer Service team."

The best advice if you are booking a trip is to make sure you read the fine print and know the rules for each travel website you're booking through.
