The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.



The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are coming to the US!Vanity Fair magazine is reporting the royal couple will visit the United States and Canada next fall.By the time they arrive, Meghan will have had her baby.Although her due date is being kept secret, she is expecting sometime in spring 2019.Meghan was raised in Los Angeles, California and was living in Canada when she and Harry met.Both Prince William and Prince Harry shared their family's holiday cards on Friday.The cards are reflective of the royal brothers' big year. For Prince Harry, it was the first Christmas card with his wife, Meghan Markle. The pair were married in May , and the card features a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.