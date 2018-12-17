TRAVEL

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are coming to US

Vanity Fair magazine is reporting the royal couple will visit US & Canada.

Vanity Fair magazine is reporting the royal couple will visit the United States and Canada next fall.

By the time they arrive, Meghan will have had her baby.

A royal baby on the way: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who got married in May, announced on Monday that they are expecting.


Although her due date is being kept secret, she is expecting sometime in spring 2019.

Meghan was raised in Los Angeles, California and was living in Canada when she and Harry met.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry shared their family's holiday cards on Friday.

The cards are reflective of the royal brothers' big year. For Prince Harry, it was the first Christmas card with his wife, Meghan Markle. The pair were married in May, and the card features a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.

The royal baby and the line to the British throne

Prince Harry, Meghan to move to Frogmore Cottage in 2019
