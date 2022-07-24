Weather

'Sick to my stomach': Harnett County couple displaced after tree damage

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple in Harnett County is displaced from their home after tree damage on Saturday.

Wanda Collins, 64, and her husband, 58, said they lived in their mobile home for 24 years before a tree fell through the center of it.

Collins' husband said he was in the house watching TV when it was getting rough outside.

"I kneeled down on the floor and next thing I knew, crash, boom," Collins' husband said. "Something came down and hit me in the hip."

Three trees fell nearby but the couple's home was the only one that got damaged in the area, including a pumping station next door.

The couple and their dog survived but Collins said the damage made her sick to her stomach.

The Red Cross assisted the couple Saturday, but they couldn't leave until the area was cleared.

A powerline was down and the large tree that fell on the mobile home blocked the couple from accessing their car.

Crews were still on scene as of 10 p.m. working to clean up debris.
