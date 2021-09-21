abc11 together

Triangle NC Walk Like MADD happening Saturday

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- MADD has helped save more than 370,000 lives nationwide by reducing drunk driving deaths by more than 50% since it was founded more than 40 years ago.

The "Triangle NC Walk Like MADD" event is happening Saturday morning at Knightdale Station Park to help raise awareness and money.

