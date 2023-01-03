Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase in Johnston County ended in a crash with a trooper.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says it all began near the town of Princeton, after a failed attempt to stop a driver.

The chase continued down N.C. Highway 70 to Interstate 95 and down through both Harnett and Cumberland counties.

Officials tell ABC11 that speeds exceeded 140 miles per hour.

EMS was called to the scene following the crash, but it's not clear if the trooper or suspect sustained injuries.