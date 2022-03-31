Sports

Final Four 2022: UNC, Duke basketball players and coaches talk about upcoming game

Final Four preview: New Orleans ready for historic UNC, Duke game

College basketball history will be made this weekend. Rivals North Carolina and Duke will meet for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament.

The two storied basketball programs have played hundreds of times. They're two of the best college basketball programs in history. But never before have the two met with the season on the line.

Starting shortly after 1 p.m., you can watch live interviews with players and coaches from both schools. The interviews are expected to take place in 30-minute segments from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Making this year even more unique is that it represents a time of change for both programs. UNC is in the first year with its first Black head coach--former Tar Heel player Hubert Davis. Meanwhile, Duke is in the final year of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's career. Duke will soon be coached by a former player of its own, Jon Scheyer.

But before the curtain sets on this historic season, the teams must meet one more time.

They already split the regular season, with Duke dominating North Carolina in the Dean E. Smith Center but then UNC paying Duke back in kind by denying the Blue Devils a fairytale ending for Coach K's final home game.

