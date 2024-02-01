UNC, Duke set to renew basketball rivalry Saturday in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Once again the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils prepare to tip off against each other with both teams leading the ACC.

North Carolina is coming off its first conference loss of the year, losing in the last seconds in Atlanta to Georgia Tech.

Interestingly, the Yellow Jackets only have three wins against ACC competition this year -- two of those wins are against UNC and Duke.

Duke lost to the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta back on Dec. 2 in what was each team's first conference game of the season.

Since then, Duke has gone 11-1, only slipping up against Pittsburg in a close game in Durham on Jan. 20.

The Blue Devils are ranked 7th in the country, while UNC sits at 3rd.

Saturday will be the 49th matchup between the rivals when both teams were ranked in the AP Top 10. In the previous 48 such meetings, the teams are split perfectly evenly, with each having 24 wins and 24 loses.

The next most top 10 matchups between two schools is 14 between North Carolina and North Carolina State.

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.