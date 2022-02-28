UNC Rex opens new state-of-the-art cancer center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The new UNC Rex Cancer Center opened Tuesday, and ABC11 got an early look inside the new facility.
The original building was built in 1985; this new building is four stories and more than 100,000 square feet. It is is located at 2901 Blue Ridge Road, at the corner of Blue Ridge and the recently named Hopeful Drive, just across the street from UNC Rex's main Raleigh campus.
It consolidates multiple locations that were previously separated. Leaders hope the new center will help accommodate the ever-growing Raleigh population and improve the quality of care for all patients.
The UNC Rex Cancer Center was designed with input from patients, their families, physicians, nurses and others. New services offered will include a "Quality of Life Clinic" with a variety of support services for cancer patients, including behavioral health care, palliative care, rehab services, holistic treatment and more.
UNC Rex leaders say three guiding principles went into the design of the facility, and all of those principles were patient-focused.
"We are just excited and we are so glad that the space reflects the care that we provide. Living in a space as small as it's been in cramped quarters doesn't take away from the compassionate care but now we have a space that matches that care," said Emmeline Madsen with UNC REX Cancer Care.
The many murals throughout the hospital, lounge areas and state of the art equipment help them reach those goals. Mary Mullins was on a board as a former cancer patient to help with the design of the building.
"It tends to take the focus off of the actual illness and the treatment and to just be helpful about what's to come and have other things to concentrate on and think about," Mullins said.
