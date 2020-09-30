Who won the first presidential debate? Undecided voters chime in

Using a Sharpie and the opposite side of a calendar, Akilah Davis took to the streets asking you, "What did you think about the first presidential debate?"
"They were griping about other things and not what they were going to do for the country," said Fayetteville resident Bernadette. "Biden, I just don't know about him running our country. Trump isn't taking the coronavirus seriously. I don't really like the fact of that."
Undecided voter Sarah Nelson said she didn't watch the debate because she predicted it would be chaotic. Her social media timeline erupted with comments, one of which stood out.
"The main part about how Trump was asked about white supremacy. And he just made the statement of stand down and standby," said Nelson. " What did you mean by that? What are you telling the people to standby for?"
Chris Farr, a veteran, is not impressed with either presidential candidate. In fact, he's barely decided.
"I think there's a lot of voting against somebody as opposed to voting for somebody. I'm a moderate," said Farr. "Moderates tend to identify with both parties and so you're left with really, without a perfect candidate."
The next debate in line is the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris on Oct. 7. The next presidential debates are scheduled for 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
