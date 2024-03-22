UNC Health easing visitor restrictions at Triangle hospitals

Starting Monday morning, visitors ages 11 and younger will no longer be prohibited from patient areas and waiting rooms.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Health is easing temporary visitor restrictions at hospitals across the Triangle.

Normal visiting policies will remain in effect elsewhere.

The health system cited declining respiratory illnesses for the change.

The decision follows Duke Health lifting visitor restrictions as well.

Their previous rules limited daytime visitors of surgery patients to no more than two people 12 and older.

The hospital system says it put the restrictions in place to protect patients and prevent the spread of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.