A gun was found in a 6-year-old's backpack in Rocky Mount. In Wendell a middle school student was found in posssession of a gun.

Man charged after Rocky Mount student took gun to school

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in connection with a child having a gun at school, Rocky Mount Police said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Feb. 14 at Fairview Elementary School. Authorities found that a 6-year-old boy had an unloaded 9mm handgun in his backpack.

The backpack was secured by staffers and the child was removed from the classroom. There were no threats made and the gun was never displayed by the child.

After an investigation, police said that Marvin Ray Davis, 58, was charged on Feb. 15 with storage of firearm to protect minor, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Police did not say what the relationship was between Davis and the child.

Davis received a $4,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 1.

Police said Davis was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said they are working with federal task force officers to determine whether any federal charges will be brought forward in this case,

