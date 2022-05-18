NC teams react to US Soccer equalizing pay for men, women

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday marked a historic day for the U.S women's national soccer team as players will now earn the same amount as men following a landmark equal pay win.The U.S. Soccer Federation announced new, separate collective bargaining agreements where players will receive the same pay, including equal split of World Cup bonuses, appearance fees and the same working conditions.The milestone agreement is long overdue, according to NC Courage head coach Sean Nahas, who spoke ahead of the team's first home opener of the regular season Wednesday night."Sets the standard," Nahas said. "In terms of, doesn't matter who you are, what gender you are. You deserve the same amount of pay for doing the same job. I think at the end of the day, I mean, look, the women have had unbelievable success. They've been the best in the world for decades. And you know how it took this long to get here? I don't know, but we're here."For North Carolina FC Youth, the historic accomplishment is significant to young men and women playing soccer as well."From a youth soccer perspective at NC FC Youth, I mean, our goal is to make sure that girls and boys in the same programs have equal opportunity, equal access, equal resources," Katharine Eberhardt said. "I think having this top-down approach from US Soccer, it will certainly create that trickle-down effect where everyone notices, everyone sees it, and you know, we want them to see it. We want people to know ... it should be an equal space for girls and boys."