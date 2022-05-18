Sports

US Soccer reaches 'historic' equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams

CHICAGO -- U.S. Soccer reached an "historic" agreement that is said will achieve equal pay for the men's and women's teams.

There will be identical compensation for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.

U.S. Soccer said it will be the first federation in the world to equalize the World Cup prize money.

"This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world," said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. "U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States."

"I am grateful for the commitment and collaboration of both the men's and women's National Teams and I am incredibly proud of the hard work that has led to this moment. Everyone who cares about our sport should share in this pride as we look forward to working together to grow soccer for generations to come," Cone added.

The two CBAs will run through 2028.
