Usher will perform in North Carolina on his upcoming tour

Eight-time Grammy award-winner, singer will birng his "USHER: Past Present Future" tour to the Queen City on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Spectrum Center.

Eight-time Grammy award-winner, singer will birng his "USHER: Past Present Future" tour to the Queen City on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Spectrum Center.

Eight-time Grammy award-winner, singer will birng his "USHER: Past Present Future" tour to the Queen City on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Spectrum Center.

Eight-time Grammy award-winner, singer will birng his "USHER: Past Present Future" tour to the Queen City on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Spectrum Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Usher is going on tour and making a stop in North Carolina.

The eight-time Grammy award winner singer is hitting the stage in 24 cities across the country, including Charlotte. He will be performing at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

General tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

The "USHER: Past Present Future" tour begins in August.