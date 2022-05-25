uvalde school shooting

Teacher killed in Texas school shooting identified: What we know about victims

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was killed along with at least 14 Robb Elementary School students.
Dad searches for daughter at funeral home after Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas -- Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was killed along with at least 14 students in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Mireles worked in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for 17 years, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, said in a statement.

"I'm furious that these shootings continue. these children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown, a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially loved ones ... All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools, and especially the families of all," her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, said in a statement.

She was a mother and wife who loved running and hiking, according to Robb Elementary School's website.

Sources tell ABC News the death toll is expected to rise.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital had said 15 Robb Elementary School students were being treated in the hospital's emergency department in the wake of the incident. Two patients were transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third was pending transfer, the hospital said. A 45-year-old was also hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, the hospital said.

University Health in San Antonio said it had two patients from the shooting incident -- a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl -- both in critical condition.

A number of the shooting victims are children of Customs and Border Patrol agents, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Authorities have not released the names of the deceased.

TAKE ACTION: Resources for survivors and victims of gun violence

Brandon Elrod told ABC News Tuesday afternoon that he was searching for his 10-year-old daughter and feared that "she may not be alive."

He said he was "on the way to the funeral home" because "we can't find my daughter."

"It's pretty sad what this world's coming to," Elrod said.

President Joe Biden, who was briefed on the incident, said his "prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event."
Law enforcement says the United States has seen a sharp rise in deadly mass shootings.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News contributed to this report.
