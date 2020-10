Vice President Mike Pence making campaign stop in Elm City, North Carolina on Saturday

Just days before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence is returning to North Carolina on Saturday to make two campaign stops.Vice President Pence will host 'Make America Great Again' rallies in Elm City and Elizabeth City.His first stop in Elm City will be at the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport at 11:30 a.m. His second stop at Elizabeth City will be at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport at 1:30 p.m.Pence's visit precedesafter his initial Thursday visit was canceled because of a wind advisory.So far, Vice President Mike Pence has made two stops in North Carolina this week, first visiting Greensboro and later visiting Wilmington on Tuesday.Stacey Abrams will campaign for Joe Biden in Durham and Raleigh Saturday. Abrams wil march to the polls in Durham and then canvass in Raleigh.Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, will be in North Carolina Sunday. Harris will make visits to Goldsboro and Fayetteville. On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper indirectly blasted President Donald Trump's campaign for holding several large rallies in the state leading up to Election Day suggesting that they are contributing to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.North Carolina health officials said in a statement that two people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a campaign rally for President Trump in Gastonia.On Sunday, Mike Pence will travel to Boone and attend a worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham.