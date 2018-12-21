VIDEO: Durham man steals packages off porch during snow storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police looking for package thief.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Several inches of snow on the ground didn't stop one porch pirate from taking at least three packages off someone else's property.

Durham Police Department is trying to identify the man who was caught in the act on home surveillance video.

The theft happened around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at a house on East Enterprise Street.

Homeowner Lane Clements told ABC11 on Friday that those were Christmas gifts sent to him and his partner.

"I'm kind of violated," Clements said. "I'm a homeowner, and I pay for that house and those are gifts to us from somebody, and to just come up on the property and steal something that doesn't belong to you..."

Clements said he hopes his surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

"I don't know where this person is from or who he is, but hopefully somebody will see it and turn him in," Clements said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
porch piratepackage thefttheftDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 deputies suspended following Robeson Co. internal investigation
NC woman accused of killing 12-year-old in 1992
Man charged in deadly Fayetteville apartment shooting
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to art teacher at Duke Children's Hospital
Our favorite #ABC11 Instagram photos of 2018
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
Show More
Trump says shutdown could 'last for a very long time'
Holiday travel expected to hit record levels
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Full cold moon, meteor shower to arrive near the winter solstice
Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl
More News