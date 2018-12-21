Several inches of snow on the ground didn't stop one porch pirate from taking at least three packages off someone else's property.Durham Police Department is trying to identify the man who was caught in the act on home surveillance video.The theft happened around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at a house on East Enterprise Street.Homeowner Lane Clements told ABC11 on Friday that those were Christmas gifts sent to him and his partner."I'm kind of violated," Clements said. "I'm a homeowner, and I pay for that house and those are gifts to us from somebody, and to just come up on the property and steal something that doesn't belong to you..."Clements said he hopes his surveillance video will lead to an arrest."I don't know where this person is from or who he is, but hopefully somebody will see it and turn him in," Clements said.