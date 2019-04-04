theft

VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants

EMBED <>More Videos

Police in California are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a chainsaw from a store by stuffing it down his pants.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Police in California are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a chainsaw from a store by stuffing it down his pants.

It happened on Thursday at a hardware store in Fresno.

Surveillance footage shows the man pushing the chainsaw down his pants then covering it with his jacket, before leaving the business.

The store owner says the man was last seen leaving in a pickup truck.

Police hope someone will recognize the man in the video and report him to authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresnotheftsurveillancecaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Raleigh teen accused of robbing 9 people he met on Letgo app
Ambulance stolen while EMS crew was treating patient
Man steals expensive bras from home during open house, police say
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
TOP STORIES
Meteor lights up North Carolina sky
Lawmakers look to repeal death penalty in North Carolina
Live: Jonathan Sander's confession tape played in triple murder trial
Deadline arrives for Jussie Smollett to pay Chicago $130K
Limit food trucks and parking? Raleigh wants to make Glenwood South safer
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
Celine Dion coming to Raleigh in 2020
Show More
'Disappointing:' Immigration advocates react to bill that would force sheriffs to work with ICE
Mother says car seat safety class saved her kids' lives
1 killed after rollover crash in Cumberland County
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
1.5 hour parking standoff caught on video
More TOP STORIES News