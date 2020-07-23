Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area in New York

NEW YORK -- Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area in New York.

Security footage shows a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk on Tuesday.

The car slammed into several tables where patrons were eating.

Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area in Brooklyn.



Three people were hurt, but fortunately their injuries were not serious.

Restaurants are required to put up 6-inch planters or barricades to provide a buffer between diners and traffic.

"I honestly never thought any of this stuff would happen, you know we built the barrier pretty tough to where if it does happen they would be protected," said Travis Klas. "Extremely fortunate for everybody, you know, that the guy driving, that would have been terrible for him to seriously hurt someone, it would have been terrible for everyone."

Police say the driver, about 20 years old, was operating the vehicle without a license and the owner said he tried to pull away after the incident, but he was flagged down.

He was charged with driving a vehicle without a driver's license.

The owner says the worst part about the incident was losing an entire night of business in an already tough time.
