VIDEO: Woman assaulted in New Jersey Staples after asking fellow customer to wear mask

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A 54-year-old woman who recently had a liver transplant was assaulted inside a New Jersey Staples store after asking the assailant to wear a mask, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hackensack.Police say the victim was using the fax/copy machine when another woman approached to use a nearby machine with her own mask pulled below her mouth.The victim told her to wear her mask, and the suspect became angry and started yelling.She approached the victim, who raised her cane and pointed it directly at the suspect, coming within inches of her chest.The suspect then grabbed the victim, violently threw her to the ground, and left the store.The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg.No arrests have been madeHackensack police are asking anyone with information or who may be able to identify the attacker to contact CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789.