Latina golfers are teeing off new traditions and changing the face of golf in the US

The Latina Golfers Association invites Latina women of all ages to take up the game of golf.

Latina Golfers Association is changing the face of golf by making it more inviting to women of color.

Latina Golfers Association is changing the face of golf by making it more inviting to women of color. The Latina Golfers Association invites Latina women of all ages to take up the game of golf.

Latina Golfers Association is changing the face of golf by making it more inviting to women of color. The Latina Golfers Association invites Latina women of all ages to take up the game of golf.

Latina Golfers Association is changing the face of golf by making it more inviting to women of color. The Latina Golfers Association invites Latina women of all ages to take up the game of golf.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. -- Rising numbers of Latinas are taking up the game of golf thanks to Azucena Maldonado, founder of the Latina Golfers Association.

"We've been around for 16 years," said Maldonado. "We had 94 women show up to our very first event. They would tell me the same thing, 'I wanna learn to play golf, I don't know anybody who plays golf. I don't know how to do it.' I want as many Latinas to become a part of this amazing family."

For more information, go to: https://www.latinagolfers.com/