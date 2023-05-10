WATCH LIVE

Aberdeen Chick-fil-A throws party for 100-year-old WWII veteran

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 11:18PM
Aberdeen Chick-fil-A throws party for 100-year-old WWII veteran
Vivian Cunningham, a WWII veteran, celebrated a milestone birthday turning 100 with a party thrown by her favorite Chick-fil-A.

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County veteran celebrated a milestone birthday at Chick-fil-A.

Vivian Cunningham, a Navy 1st Class Petty Officer who served in World War II, turned 100 years old in March.

Cunningham is a regular customer at the Chick-fil-A on US 15-501 in Aberdeen, so to celebrate her birthday, the popular fast-food restaurant threw her a party complete with special cards and gifts from the community.

Cunningham, who lives in Pinehurst, earned the American Campaign Medal and the Navy Unit Commendation, accomplishments that helped pave the way for generations of women to have successful military careers.

Chick-fil-A said that on the day of the party, March 18, Cunningham decalred it "the best day of my life!"

She ate ice cream and opened more than 100 birthday cards. Lowe's Foods provided a giant birthday cake, the restaurant said.

Happy birthday, Miss Cunningham, and thank you for your service!

Vivian Cunningham during her two-year stint in the Navy.
Courtesy of Chick-fil-A
