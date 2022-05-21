Volunteers at Raleigh church package meals for people in need around the world

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On a mission to fight hunger, volunteers with Asbury United Methodist Church in Raleigh packaged more than 50,000 meals for people affected by food insecurity around the world Saturday.The church partnered with non-profit Rise Against Hunger to get the job done in just four hours. Volunteers worked in two shifts starting at 9 a.m. to pack rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins.The packaged meals will then be sent to people facing hunger in countries around the world.This event continues a longstanding partnership between Asbury UMC and Rise Against Hunger. Over the years, volunteers from the church have packaged over 1.2 million meals in support of Rise Against Hunger's work to address global food insecurity.