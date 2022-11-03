New mural celebrates 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles is celebrating the upcoming release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" with a new mural.

The colorful mural on the corner of Whittier and McBride in East Los Angeles is the work of local artist Lilia "LiliFlor" Ramirez.

"I want people to look at it make them connect to their own culture whether you're Black or Brown driving through this community. It's very important that we represent Black and Brown communities together as a unit and so having images of people of color together in a community where normally they wouldn't be was a very important inspiration in the process, " Ramirez explained to Localish.

"This image is very very important to the community and all people of Los Angeles," added Ramirez.

Other murals by African-American and Latin artists illustrating what Wakanda means to them are on display in New York and Chicago.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in theaters November 11.

@liliflorart