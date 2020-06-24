1 minor, 1 adult charged in murder of 16-year-old at Raleigh mobile home park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old at a Raleigh mobile home park on Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, deputies went to the Green Spring Valley Mobile Home Park just before 8 a.m. to investigate a shooting.
WCSO said deputies found the 16-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Wednesday, Wake County Sheriff's Office said one person under the age of 18 was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. In addition, deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrboro resident Juan Ernesto Sierra Trinidad and charged him with felony after the fact.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call (919) 856-6911.
