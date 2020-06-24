1 minor, 1 adult charged in murder of 16-year-old at Raleigh mobile home park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old at a Raleigh mobile home park on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, deputies went to the Green Spring Valley Mobile Home Park just before 8 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

WCSO said deputies found the 16-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Wednesday, Wake County Sheriff's Office said one person under the age of 18 was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. In addition, deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrboro resident Juan Ernesto Sierra Trinidad and charged him with felony after the fact.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call (919) 856-6911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingteen killedteen shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
COVID-19 trends continue to increase, 'safer at home' extended
'It has been devastating:' Craft beer production down statewide
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
3 charged after slowing down traffic on I-40
Cary teen killed in Durham shooting
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
Show More
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
NY Marathon canceled due to COVID-19
Camille Cosby breaks silence after husband granted appeal
More TOP STORIES News