Wake Sheriff's Office seizes $700,000 of drugs in bust

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has arrested four people following the discovery of illegal drugs with a street value of almost $700,000.

On Tuesday, the Drug and Vice Unit, K-9 and Tactical Response Team made the arrests at a home in the 1200 block of Evening Song Circle in Raleigh.

Four people were arrested: Jose Guadalupe Cisneros, Kevin Lopez Rangel, Bessy Osiris Herrera and Oscar Antonio Amador.

Cisneros and Rangel were charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, conspiracy to traffic cocaine by possession, maintaining a dwelling and possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

Herrera and Amador have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine by possession and maintaining a dwelling.

Deputies found a large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana at the residence.

Along with the drugs, deputies also seized $23,000 in cash.

All four suspects were booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
