The county's size and continued population growth present a challenge when it comes to supplying equipment and personnel after responding to emergencies.

New Wake County EMS station to help with surge of emergency calls

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new EMS station is set to open in Wake County featuring a more efficient way to handle a surge in emergency calls.

The county's size and continued population growth present a challenge when it comes to supplying equipment and personnel after responding to emergencies.

Now crews responding to those calls can avoid driving back to Raleigh for more supplies if they're closer to Garner.

The Garner main EMS station has more space for those supplies and storage.

There's also room for six ambulances and electric vehicle charging stations.

The county says that's a real plus for people living in this rapidly growing area of Wake County.

We're told that from 2010 to 2022 EMS call volume increased by more than 65%.

The opening of the new EMS station comes just days after a tornado touched down in that area over the weekend.