2 hurt after shots fired from vehicle cause wreck in Wake County

Law enforcement officers are investigating off Mitchell Mill Road in Wake County.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were hurt after shots fired from a vehicle caused a wreck in Wake County on Tuesday night.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said two cars were driving on Mitchell Mill Road to the east of Louisburg Road when someone fired shots out of a dark-colored SUV.

A Jeep was struck and the driver went down an embankment.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

An ABC11 crew saw a variety of police officers and deputies going into the woods along this two-lane road.

Crime-scene tape is also set up along the side of the road as well.

The mayor of nearby Rolesville told ABC11 that someone was taken to the hospital from this scene but didn't have more information.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said it was the lead agency in the investigation, which stretched into the night.

