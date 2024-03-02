Wake County Public Schools enforce new clear bag policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Schools is now enforcing a new clear bag policy at all high school games.

Spectators will now be allowed to bring one clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 15 inches into events. This includes small, clear clutch bags or wristlets.

Bags containing medical items and diapers are allowed.

All other bags are banned from going inside.

The change comes a year after a male teen was arrested on the Millbrook High School campus for allegedly bringing an ar-15 weapon to a school basketball game.

WCPSS Security Department worked with law enforcement and principles on the new policy.

"We're seeing it in Durham County, we're seeing it I believe in Johnston County," said Wake County School Board Member Sam Hershey. "Given how our society is and what we kind of see and all the unfortunate things that happen at schools and can happen really anywhere, that it's just another layer of protection."

A survey done by the National Center for Education Statistics finds the percentage of students who say they've carried a weapon or on a school campus is decreasing, with just 3 percent of students surveyed saying they'd brought a weapon on a school campus in the timeframe studied.