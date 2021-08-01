wake county schools

Dueling petitions fuel mask debate in Wake County schools

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dueling petitions fuel mask debate in Wake County schools

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amy Marshall, a Wake County mother of three, watched as other school districts across the state make masks optional for students and staff. She's now helping to lead the fight against face coverings in Wake.

"It should be a parent choice," said Marshall.

Marshall is president of the recently formed Carolina Teachers Alliance and says she represents more than a hundred educators. She claims there is no legal basis for a mask mandate.

"It's very frustrating," said Marshall argues it would be easier for teachers to teach and children to absorb lessons without a mask. "We're going to see catastrophic learning declines, test scores."

As the Wake County Public School System decision on masks loom, there are dueling petitions circulating to make the choice optional -- more than 3,000 people support keeping masks while more than 2,000 others are pro-choice.
EMBED More News Videos

A mother of three created a petition that now has nearly 3,000 signatures to ensure masks are kept in Wake County Schools.



"We have family members who are immunocompromised and it's very important to wear a mask," said fellow Wake County parent Letha Muhammad who is in support of wearing masks.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the second-largest school district in North Carolina, voted Friday to require masks in schools when students return next month, regardless if they have had a vaccination or not.

On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper, in accordance with the CDC, recommended that students and staff wear masks in K-12 schools.

The Wake County School Board is expected to discuss the issue in a board meeting on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Marshall says her group is consulting with legal counsel and could potentially take action.

"We're looking to Wake to make that sensible decision," Marshall said.

Wake County Board of Commissioners, and many other localities, announced Friday that all employees and visitors in county buildings must wear face masks starting Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyface maskwake county newswake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Push on to vaccinate students before school starts back up
Parents at odds over Governor Cooper's guidance for masking in schools
WCPSS to sue Juul for marketing e-cigs to kids
WCPSS to vote on plan for additional student mental health resources
TOP STORIES
Durham officer shoots dog after it attacks woman, police say
NCCU is back on the football field after missing out on last season
Durham church offering backpacks and school supplies to families
24-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on US 70 in Garner: Police
Florida new national epicenter after record number of new COVID cases
LATEST: NC eviction moratorium set to expire July 31
Show More
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
Deadline day for SE Raleigh renters facing housing emergency
Federal eviction ban expires after Biden, Congress fail to extend it
Can iconic OBX highway survive climate change, rising sea levels?
Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars
More TOP STORIES News