Wake Schools board chair 'strongly considering' online learning for upcoming school year

Neighboring school systems such as Durham and Orange counties as well as Chapel Hill-Carrboro City have made the decision to proceed with Plan C.
As of Thursday night, nearly a quarter of the entire public school system, more than 38,000, enrolled in Wake County's online instructional program, according to school officials.
July 16, 2020
The Virtual Academy will serve as the remote-learning program which opened for registration last Friday and will remain open until July 20.
Wake County school officials held an hour-long FAQ presentation about the Virtual Academy for students.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina schools would be allowed to open under Plan B.
He also said school districts have the option to choose Plan C, remote-only learning if it's best for them.
