Wake County Public School System to give update on an unprecedented school year so far

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System will host a virtual press conference with Board Chair Keith Sutton and Superintendent Cathy Moore on Friday at 10 a.m.
WCPSS will provide an update on device distribution and discuss the transitioning out of the orientation period. ABC11 will carry the press conference here and on its Facebook page. The system will also unveil changes in food distribution.
More than 80,000 students, which is about half the entire student body, are enrolled for at least one semester of the county's Virtual Learning Academy.
Before the year began, the district announced it was spending $3 million on personal protective equipment, including more than 1 million N95 masks. It's also purchased tens of thousands of digital thermometers and more than 20,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Administrators also talked about professional learning teams to help teachers.
Moore and Sutton will answer questions from the media after their remarks.
