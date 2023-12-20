Parents' right big topic at Wake County school board meeting

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School Board meeting on Tuesday night had several key items on the agenda.

The board could approve the budget for next year and also could vote on several new policies, including the Parents' Bill of Rights.

Districts across the state continue to watch how Wake County plans to adopt changes from the "Parents' Bill of Rights" law into school policy.

The new law that was passed late summer requires schools to notify parents if their child wants to change how their name is addressed or use pronouns.

It also limits talks surrounding LGBTQ issues in elementary schools.

On Tuesday night, the school board planned to amend its parents-involvement policy.

That policy includes a guide for academic achievements for children. Parents will have access to review instructional material including textbooks.

When it comes to notifications made to parents, school staffers will promptly notify parents if they suspect any criminal offense has been committed against their child.

There have been lots of questions and concerns from parents, educators and advocacy groups on both sides of the issue.

Supporters of the policy said it keeps parents informed about what is happening in their child's classroom. Opponents call the law dangerous and challenging for teachers.