Wake Schools announces $1.8 million settlement in lawsuit against vaping giant

The company was accused of promoting its products to high school students.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Education has settled with vaping giant Altria, WCPSS said Tuesday.

It was part of a federal lawsuit against Juul Labs, Altria, and other companies involved in the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of vaping products. This settlement was also part of a global settlement with Altria resolving numerous cases and follows the school board's settlement with JUUL Labs, announced in April.

This settlement will support the Board's mission of "preventing and decreasing youth vaping and nicotine use through education," WCPSS said in a release.

"This settlement is an important first step," WCPSS Board Chair Chris Heagarty said. "It's a win for the health of our students, and these funds will educate and protect our youth from the dangers of vaping, ensuring a healthier future for our community. But there is more left to do, especially as these companies alter their products to evade existing protections of our kids."

Altria, a producer and marketer of tobacco products. owns a stake in JUUL Labs.

The Wake County School Board will receive more than $1.872 million under the terms of the settlement.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.