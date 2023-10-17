The plan for next year's reassignment involves 21 schools ranging from elementary to high school.

Student re-assignment and staff salaries to be discussed by Wake County School Board

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System is meeting to discuss its second draft of the enrollment plan for 2024-2025 school year.

They'll talk about curriculum issues as well as the reassignment of some students to new schools next year.

Leesville Road and Southeast Raleigh are the only high schools in the initial draft of that plan.

Leesville Road elementary and middle are also included in the plan, along with a base attendance area recommendation for one new school, Woods Creek Elementary.

Those are part of the plan's second draft, the final draft is expected in November.

The school board's also talking today about salary schedules for 2023-2024, parental inspection of and objection to instructional materials and reporting criminal behavior.