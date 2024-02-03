Man arrested, charged with sex crimes and kidnapping in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies arrested and charged a man in connection with sex crimes and kidnapping reported in November.

On Friday, the Wake County Sheriff's Office charged 35-year-old Johnny L. Wright Jr. with statutory rape of a child, statutory sexual offense with a child, and kidnapping.

According to WCSO, investigators received a report about an alleged sexual offense on a juvenile on Nov. 15. After an investigation, the Wake County District Attorney's Office authorized investigators to file charges.

No other details were immediately released.

