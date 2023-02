1 dead, 1 injured in shooting Sunday in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Youngsville that left one person dead.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Zebulon Road. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot dead at the scene. One other person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Deputies said there is no ongoing threat to the community.