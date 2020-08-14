WCPSS postpones middle school sports until spring

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System has officially suspended middle school sports until the second semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The district announced Thursday evening that athletic activities will be suspended until no sooner than Jan. 2021. The move comes just a day after the NCHSAA delayed the start-up of high school sports until at least November.
"Unlike high school athletics, which are governed to an extent by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, local school districts have the autonomy to make decisions relative to the sports seasons for middle school athletics," the district wrote in a statement.
Officials will continue to monitor local health trends to determine "if and how" sports will resume next semester. In the meantime, WCPSS plans to have condensed season for all sports from Jan. to May 2021.
