Person injured in explosion at Wake Forest collision repair shop

The worker injured was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

The worker injured was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

The worker injured was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

The worker injured was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured during an explosion that took place at a Wake Forest auto repair business.

It happened at Precision Collision Repair on Capitol Boulevard.

When emergency crews arrived they found smoke coming from the building.

SEE ALSO: 2 people injured at Wolfspeed during workplace accident

The worker injured was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

The cause of the explosion has not been released at this time.