2 people injured at Wolfspeed during workplace accident

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured Monday morning and one had to be transported to the hospital after an accident with some equipment inside Wolfspeed.

Both the Durham Fire Department and Durham police responded to the manufacturing plant for initial reports of an explosion.

ABC11 learned that once first responders arrived, they determined the situation was just a minor accident involving on one of the machines that were scheduled for maintenance.

This is not the first time Wolfspeed has seen an accident.

Back in a July, a man was killed on site at this location which resulted in the Department of Labor fining Southern Industrial Constructors $20,000 for violating a pair of workplace safety rules.

And 16 months before that a Wolfspeed electrician named Vincent Farrell died after contacting a live wire.

NC Department of Labor cited Wolfspeed for two safety violations in relation to the death, and Wolfspeed informed NCDOL it has since adjusted its safety protocols.