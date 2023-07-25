WATCH LIVE

Worker at Wolfspeed in Durham dies a week after workplace injuries

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 12:41AM
A contract worker who was injured last week at Wolfspeed has died from their injuries, the second death in the past year at the Durham facility.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker who was injured last week at the Wolfspeed facility in Durham has died from their injuries, ABC11 learned Monday.

The person's name has not been released.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said that person was at the site as a contracted worker with Southern Industrial Constructors Inc.

The Department of Labor has opened an inspection into that company.

It's Southern Industrial's second employee to die this year.

It's also the second workplace death in less than a year at Wolfspeed's Silicon Drive location.

Wolfspeed was fined for that incident back in April.

