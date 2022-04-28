Traffic

1 killed, 2 injured in crashes on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh

Wake Forest Road closed after crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two crashes shut down Wake Forest Road in Raleigh just north of the beltline late Wednesday night.

Raleigh police said one person was killed. Two others were taken to the hospital in one crash near the Saint Alban's intersection.

The other crash happened in front of Duke Raleigh Hospital and appears to be minor.



Wake Forest Road is closed in both directions north of Saint Alban's.
