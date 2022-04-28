1 killed, 2 injured in crashes on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh

To clarify. There were two crashes here on wake forest road. The one past the CVS was a two car wreck and one person is dead. Two people were taken to the hospital as well. The other one with the York security car is separate #abc11 @raleighpolice pic.twitter.com/Ql9pWKyRam — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 28, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two crashes shut down Wake Forest Road in Raleigh just north of the beltline late Wednesday night.Raleigh police said one person was killed. Two others were taken to the hospital in one crash near the Saint Alban's intersection.The other crash happened in front of Duke Raleigh Hospital and appears to be minor.Wake Forest Road is closed in both directions north of Saint Alban's.