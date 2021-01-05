Wake County Schools board discusses return to in-person learning while NC continues to see troubling COVID-19 metrics

Listening in to @WCPSS work session today where we're expecting a vote to return to in-person learning. Right now there's a discussion on #COVID19vaccines and when teachers might get it.— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 5, 2021
Superintendent Moore said @WakeGOV health department will be the lead on efforts #abc11
The school board voted unanimously in mid-December to move to fully remote learning from Jan. 4 to 15 due to rising COVID-19 case counts.
Board Chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 that having enough staff at schools has been a concern. That's because as cases rise, more teachers have to quarantine or isolate.
officials in @WCPSS say they've only had to close 1 classroom as a result of #COVID19 cluster #abc11— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 5, 2021
The superintendent said Tuesday that they will not bringing any new recommendations to Tuesday's meeting. The recommendations that were already in place advised that students grades kindergarten through 6th would return to in-person learning on Jan. 20.
That's because students are already off Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jan. 19 is a teacher workday.
Students in 6-12 are scheduled to be back on a 3-week rotational basis that same week.
from @WCPSS superintendent Cathy Moore: no new recommendations will be brought to the board tonight re coming back to class.— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 5, 2021
They'll be sticking with recs to bring k-5 students back January 20 for in person instruction and 6-12 will come back in three-week rotations #abc11 #nced
On Tuesday, more data was presented to the school board from around the country which showed that transmission of COVID-19 was largely not happening in classrooms themselves.
The superintendent did say that schools need to reinforce their protocols around meal time because that's where administrators have seen transmission.