WakeTech students learn lesson in community, police relations

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a lot of division and tension in communities. That's why students entering the criminal justice system are hoping to change that trend.Guest speakers discussed the relationship between law enforcement and the community with WakeTech students. About 20 students in the public safety education program learned from two people, including a former chief of the Cary Police Department.They explained to students that it's a two-way street. Both officers and the community need to work together to make the relationship work."Too often we learn those lessons too late or really late and so to have that opportunity to do it on the front side to be able to perhaps get through to some folks and help shape some thoughts and ideas as they get ready to enter the profession, well they're incredibly valuable," said Tony Godwin, former Cary PD police chief.So far in 2019, the Raleigh Police Department has been involved in two officer-involved shootings.